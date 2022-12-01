Hartsville Vidette contributor and author John Oliver has released another book.
Oliver, who also serves as the Trousdale County Historian, writes the Vidette‘s Looking Back column, a weekly feature on local and state history.
His new book is entitled, “The Illustrated Answers to: life, love, religion, fame, politics, sex and more!”
It is a compendium of quotes from philosophers, historical figures, contemporary celebrities and others who have expressed worthy opinions … including a total of 508 quotes on 87 different subjects.
Oliver, who retired from the local school system after 39 years as a teacher, used quotes in his English classroom and has, over the years, amassed a collection of short, yet witty, words from ancient to modern times, the best of which he shares in his book.
His experience as an artist, another subject that he taught, has allowed him to illustrate the book with amusing cartoons as well.
Oliver had previously authored three books on local history, a children’s book and a novel, in addition to more than 1,000 columns for the Vidette.
His newest book is intended to both entertain and be informative.
- Submitted
