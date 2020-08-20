Arthur Dean Summers, age 74, of Hartsville, passed away Wednesday evening, Aug. 12, 2020 at his home.
He was preceded in death by: parents, Lewis & Rosia Summers; two sisters, Mary Susan “Susie” Summers Mauritz, Mable Alice Willis; brother, Herman “Buster” (Carol) Templeton.
Survivors are: wife, Dorothy Summers of Hartsville; son, Randy (Tina) Summers of Hartsville; daughter, Sandy (Chris) Oldham of Hartsville; four grandchildren, Hailey Summers, Austin Rosen, Emilie Summers & Jackson Summers; three step-grandchildren, Kristen Hix, JR Scott & Leresa Scott; two step-great-grandchildren, Aubrey Gregory & Brantley Gregory; brother, Randall (Judy) Summers of Hartsville; many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home on Saturday, Aug. 15, officiated by Bro. James Bell.
Honorary pallbearers were: Trousdale County Highway Department.
Pallbearers were: Michael Langford, Jimmy Love, Marty Summers, Paul Summers, Justin Summers and Tim Wilson.
Interment was in Green Grove Cemetery.
Anthony Funeral Home, 337 McMurry Blvd. Hartsville, TN 37074, 615-374-2280, anthony
fhhartsville.com, was in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
