Aubrey “Bud” Larence Thomas Jr., age 74, of Hartsville, passed away Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 at Centennial Medical Center.
He was preceded in death by: mother, Orene Molchan; father, Aubrey L. Thomas Sr.; adopted son, James Michael Taylor.
Survivors are: wife, Grace Thomas of Hartsville; two sons, Mike (Sonya) Thomas of Dallas, GA, David (Amy) Thomas of Hartsville; two daughters, Margaret (Paul) Whitaker of Augusta, GA, Shari (Kenneth) Reyna of San Rafael, CA; seven grandchildren; sister, Diane McCurley of Opp, AL.
Graveside services with Military Honors were held on Saturday, Nov. 14, at the Hartsville Cemetery, officiated by Bro. Jimmy Crabtree.
Anthony Funeral Home, 337 McMurry Blvd. E, Hartsville, TN 37074, 615-374-2280, anthonyfhhartsville.com, was in charge of arrangements.
