From staff reports
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe announced Tuesday that Genuine Parts Company, a leading automotive and industrial parts distributor, will invest $50 million to establish a new distribution facility in Lebanon.
Genuine Parts Company will create 250 jobs over the next five years.
Headquartered in Atlanta, Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive parts to a network of 6,000 NAPA AUTO PARTS stores in the U.S. In addition, the company has automotive operations in Canada, Europe, Australia and New Zealand. Genuine Parts Company also distributes industrial parts throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Australia and New Zealand.
“As our economy continues to recover, major investments like this from Genuine Parts Company are even more vital for our state. I’d like to thank such a storied company for investing in Wilson County and being part of our efforts to get Tennessee’s economy back on track,” Lee said in a press statement.
Construction on the Lebanon facility is essentially complete and was initially operational in September 2020. The build-out of the internal operations remains underway and will continue for several more months. The new Wilson County facility will supply auto parts to approximately 300 NAPA AUTO PARTS stores.
“TNECD remains committed to supporting private investment and job creation in Tennessee. Now more than ever, Tennesseans need access to high-quality job opportunities, and I thank Genuine Parts Company for its significant investment in Lebanon. Alongside recent job announcements, the creation of 250 jobs here in Wilson County will play an important role as our economy recovers,” Rolfe added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.