Azzie D. Ray, 84, of Hartsville, passed away on May 4, 2022, at Westmoreland Care and Rehabilitation.
She was preceded in death by: her parents, Chess and Gladys Parker; husband, Haskell Ray; grandson, Jerry Shrum; and brother, James Parker.
She is survived by: four daughters, Brenda (Robert) McClanahan of Hartsville, Karen (Edward) LeMayes of Hartsville, Linda (Thomas) Eden of Hartsville, Ada (Tim) Tucker of the Templow community; son, Haskell (Lorraine Faulk) Ray of Cross Plains; 12 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; and a brother, Albert Dean (Ann) Parker of Hartsville.
Funeral services were held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home at 3 p.m. on Saturday, conducted by Jerry Watson. Interment will be held in Green Grove Cemetery.
Anthony Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
