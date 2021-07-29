Trousdale County native B.J. West has been elevated to the role of head football coach at Jim Satterfield Middle School.
West worked as an assistant coach last year and was moved up when Kyle Gregory was asked to focus his coaching talents at the high school.
West has nine years of coaching experience at Lebanon High School, including six as the Blue Devils’ defensive coordinator under former Trousdale County assistant Bobby Brown. He also spent two years as head coach at Red Boiling Springs Junior High.
Experience in administration is also on West’s résumé as he served two years as principal at Macon County Junior High, followed by five years in the same position at Macon County High.
“I’m sincerely blessed to be back home in the community that influenced my entire life,” West said. “It’s really exciting for me personally to help contribute to a brand of football I grew up playing myself. The Creekbank experience never leaves you and I truly appreciate Mr. (JSMS Principal J. Brim) McCall and Dr. (Clint) Satterfield for this opportunity.”
Miles Wright will join West as an assistant coach for the Jr. Jackets.
“Success will be measured by how prepared they are to take their eventual place in the continuance of the Trousdale standard,” West added. “I’m very excited about the group of guys we have, especially the leadership displayed by our eighth-graders.
“Please come out and show your support for these Jr. Yellow Jackets.”
The Jr. Jackets are scheduled to open their 2021 season at Smith County on Aug. 5, then host Walter J. Baird on Aug. 12.
JSMS will play in the Cannon County Middle School Jamboree on Saturday, going against Algood at 7 p.m., Bledsoe County at 7:45 p.m. and Wilson County at 8:30 p.m.
High school: The Trousdale County Yellow Jackets were able to practice in pads this week as they prepare for their season opener at Friendship on Aug. 20.
The Tobacco Bowl Jamboree is scheduled for Aug. 13 but is not a given as construction continues on the new bleachers.
The Yellow Jackets will scrimmage Monterey on Friday at 6 p.m. in Hartsville. They will also scrimmage against Lake County in Clarksville on Aug. 6 at Rossview High.
