Trousdale County High School football standout Brian Banks signed a letter-of-intent to play football at Lindsey Wilson (Kentucky) College during a ceremony held on Friday afternoon in the TCHS auditorium.
“I remember Brian’s first carry back in 2019 as a freshman,” Yellow Jacket head coach Blake Satterfield said.
“The first time he touched the ball, he scored a 60-plus-yard touchdown, and I knew he would go on to be a good player during his time at TCHS.
“He’s not only a great player, but an even better person. I am proud of him and wish him the best of luck at Lindsey Wilson.”
Banks was a back-to-back 4-2A All-Region honoree and ran for 1,091 yards and seven touchdowns with his 161 carries during his career. He also had 11 receptions for 155 yards and two touchdowns.
“I have dreamed of this since I was a little kid, playing in front of a lot of people, going to a college, getting a scholarship … it means a lot,” Banks said.
“They (Lindsey Wilson) won the NAIA (National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics) national championship in 2020.
“It’s a great program to be part of.”
Banks will be joining two other former Yellow Jacket players at Lindsey Wilson in Mason Basford and Cameron Rankins.
“(They are) great buddies of mine,” Banks said.
“They helped me a lot in actually picking the place, and they really influenced a lot of my decision.”
