Barbara Allen Morrison, age 59, of Hartsville, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021 at Summit Medical Center in Hermitage.
She was preceded in death by: brother, Andy Franklin Jones.
Survivors are: sons, Jeff Morrison of Lebanon, Robert Morrison of Hartsville; mother, Nancy Johns of Hartsville; siblings, Kay (Roy) Brooks of Castalian Springs, Tim (Stephanie) Jones of Lebanon, Sam (Melissa) Ray of Hartsville; numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were conducted on Thursday, Dec. 30 from the chapel of Anderson Funeral Home, with Bro. James Bell officiating.
Anderson Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
