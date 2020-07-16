Barbara Towns is announcing her candidacy for School Board member from Districts 1 and 2.
“I have lived in Trousdale County for 44 years. I am married to Billy Towns and we reside in the Cato Community of Trousdale. We attend Dixon Creek Missionary Baptist Church and have three children: Tim, Michael and Daniel Towns. We have six grandchildren, five of which attend Trousdale County Schools,” Towns said in her statement.
Towns is a graduate of Allen County High School in Scottsville, KY. She attended Western Kentucky University and graduated with an Associate Degree in Nursing.
She has worked as an Registered Nurse in acute care, home health and long-term care. She has also spent 16 years as the Director of Nursing in a long-term care facility.
“I have a vested interest in the continued success of the school system. I will do my best to ensure that the best interests of all the children of Trousdale County are served. I would be honored to serve as the School Board member from District 1 and 2,” Towns said.
Election Day is Aug. 6. Early voting begins July 17 and runs through Aug. 1.
— Submitted to The Vidette
