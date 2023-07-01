Barney Vincent Storey, 64, of Hartsville, passed away on June 25, 2023, at Sumner Regional Medical Center in Gallatin.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Chug and Inez Warner Storey.
He is survived by: two sons, Adam Storey of Hartsville, Nick (Sabrina) Storey of Hartsville; daughter, Jennifer Whittaker of Bethpage; six grandchildren, Austin Hunter, Logan Swaffer, Brylin, Storey Brylee Storey, Brayden Storey, Addyson Storey; great-grandchild, Thea Hunter; and two brothers, Ricky (Joyce) Storey of Hartsville and Nathan (Kayne) Storey of Hartsville.
Funeral services were held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home at 1 p.m. on Thursday, conducted by Jerry Watson.
Interment was held in the Green Grove Cemetery.
Visitation with the family was from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Wednesday and from 10 a.m. until the service time on Thursday.
Anthony Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
