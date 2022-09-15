Barry Joe Jenkins, 71, of Hartsville, passed away on Sept. 5, 2022, at his home.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Rudolph and Pervus Gregory Jenkins, and his sister, Ethelene Driver.
He is survived by: his wife, Debbie Jenkins of Hartsville; son, Matt (Brooke) Jenkins of Hartsville; daughter, Leah (Shane) Petty of Hartsville; 10 grandchildren, Everett Verville, Wyatt Verville, Garrett Verville, Amelia Jenkins, Brody Linville, Shelby Jane Petty, Zachary Petty, Kolby Petty, Harley Petty, Maggy Ann Petty; brother, Bill (Eunetta) Jenkins of Cookeville; two sisters, Tina Russell of Castalian Springs; June Still of Gallatin; and brother-in-law, Dean Driver of Gallatin.
Funeral services were held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home at 2 p.m. on Sept. 8, conducted by Bengie Blackwell and Ricky Wilson. Interment was held in Dixon Springs Cemetery.
Visitation with the family was from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Sept. 7 and from 10 a.m. until the service time on Sept. 8.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Kidney Fund or to the church or charity of one’s choice.
