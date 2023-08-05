The Satterfield Middle football squad kicked off its football season on Tuesday night with a 16-12, come-from-behind win over the visiting Cannon County.
The Yellow Jackets scored with 34.3 seconds left in the game on a 35-yard pass play from Caden Bush to Brandon Brewer.
Owen Evitts ran in the two-point conversion to create the final margin of victory.
“What a win,” Satterfield Middle Head Coach B.J. West said. “I’ve never been more proud of a group of young men. They displayed so much heart and resilience tonight. I can’t say enough about their attitudes, even at the end. They still believed in each other and still believed in the process.”
Trailing 6-0 early in the fourth quarter, the Yellow Jackets got their first lead on a 21-yard pass play from Bush to Camrix Stott with 6:51 remaining in the period. Cannon Sanders punched in the two-point try to give the host squad an 8-6 advantage.
The Lions followed with a touchdown of their own, but failed on their two-point attempt, putting the visitors out front at 12-8 with 3:49 to play.
After the Jackets scored to take the lead, their defenders made the plays to preserve the win.
“One of our goals this year was to win all of our home games this season,” West said. “We really want to make sure they understand the importance of what it means to play on the Creekbank.”
The Jackets rolled up 221 yards of total offense, including 126 yards on the ground and 95 through the air. Maurquez Bunch ran for 32 yards, while Sanders and Stott picked up 29 and 24 yards, respectively.
Bush recorded all of the passing yards.
Brewer led the team in tackles with six, while Kade McGowan had five along with a second-half interception. Bush added four tackles and recovered the game-clinching fumble, which was forced by Sanders.
The Jackets host Red Boiling Springs on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
• The Tobacco Bowl Jamboree is slated for Friday on the Creekbank.
The Trousdale County Youth Football League will be at home against Cookeville, with the flag teams playing at 5 p.m., followed by the junior division at 6 p.m., and the senior division at 7 p.m.
In high-school action, Red Boiling Springs will take on Trousdale County at 8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.