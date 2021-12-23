The BBQ Shack isn’t quite a shack any longer — but it’s still around to provide good food to its customers.
The restaurant, which moved to the intersection of White Oak and Broadway in July 2019, has a new home in the site of the former China Buffet, right next to Foodland.
When the Chinese restaurant closed its doors, BBQ Shack owner Dwight Cothron said the opportunity was too good to pass up.
“We’re trying our best to grow and this opportunity came up, so we took it,” Cothron said.
Having a permanent building should prove advantageous during the coming cold of winter as well as during the summer heat, Cothron added. While the BBQ Shack’s old location had outdoor seating, customers didn’t always want to take advantage depending on the weather.
“When it’s too cold, nobody wants to eat. When it’s too hot, nobody wants to eat,” he said. “This will help everybody.”
The BBQ Shack opened at its new location on Wednesday, Dec. 15 and will keep the same hours as China Buffet, Cothron said. The restaurant will be open from 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and can be reached at 615-552-8063.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
