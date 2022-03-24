Betty Jane Williams, 73, of Hartsville, passed away on March 16, 2022, at Gallatin’s Sumner Regional Medical Center.
She was preceded in death by: her parents, Hazel & Olene Goodman; husband, Aubrey “Little Red” Williams; and two brothers, Ricky and Gary Goodman.
She is survived by her daughter, Wendy (Greg) Holder of Hartsville, and two grandchildren, Haylee Holder and Jess Holder.
Funeral services were held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home at 1 p.m. on Saturday, conducted by Charlie Patterson. Interment was held in Dixon Springs Cemetery.
Visitation with the family was held from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday and from 10 a.m. until the service time on Saturday.
Anthony Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
