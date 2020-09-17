death notice
Betty Louise Humes, age 65 of Lafayette, passed away Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020 at her home.
Survivors are: son, Christopher Humes; two daughters, Catherine Crenshaw & Beverly Humes Dyer; seven grandchildren, Nathan, Bethany, Marissa, Brianna, Brittany, Brook & Connor; great-granddaughter, Waylynn; brother, Walter Dix.
Funeral services were held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home on Thursday, Sept. 10, officiated by Bro. Danny Sellars.
Interment was in Antioch Cemetery.
Anthony Funeral Home, 337 McMurry Blvd. E, Hartsville, TN 37074, 615-374-2280, anthonyfhhartsville.com, was in charge of arrangements.
