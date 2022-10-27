Beverly Lynn Sullins, 60, of Hartsville, passed away on Oct. 25, 2022, at her home.
Beverly dedicated her life to her husband, children and grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her mother — Janice Miller — along with her father and mother-in-law, Harold and Bettie Sullins
She is survived by: her husband of 43 years, Joe Sullins of Hartsville; three sons, Danny Joe Sullins, Jr., of Hartsville, Jesse (Lindsey Dockery) Sullins of Castalian Springs, Richard (Alyx Longnecker) Sullins of Hartsville; a daughter, Darlene (Chris) Shockley of Hartsville; eight grandchildren, Callie (Brady) Durham, Crista Shockley, Kyle Shockley, Katie Jo Shockley, Mason Sullins, Kyler Sullins, Bentley Reece, Lennie Sullins; two step-grandchildren, Ty Dockery, Ryan Rhodes; great-grandchild, Scarlett Durham; brother, John (Renee) Kempf of Pennsylvania; two sisters, Deborah Kennard of Pennsylvania, Sandy Lehr of Hartsville; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home at 1 p.m. on Thursday, conducted by B.J. West. Interment will be held in Gordonsville Cemetery.
Visitation with the family will be from noon until 8 p.m. on Wednesday and from 9 a.m. until the service time on Thursday.
Memorial contributions may be made toward the funeral expenses.
Special thanks goes to Avalon Hospice and Hartsville Pharmacy.
Anthony Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.