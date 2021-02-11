For the past seven years, there has been a 24-hour period each May when the community has rallied and showered area nonprofits with its generosity. The 24 hours of giving, known to many as The Big Payback, is a full day to celebrate the spirit of giving and collaboration, and ultimately, the extraordinary work that nonprofits do in Middle Tennessee every day.
This year, The Big Payback will kick off at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 5, when, once again, there will be 24 hours to make donations to a wide array of nonprofits, schools, and faith-based organizations.
Registration for organizations interested in participating in this year’s giving day is now open at TheBigPayback.org.
The deadline to register is Wednesday, March 31. Those who have participated in the past can simply opt back in for 2021, and new participants can follow the instructions on the website.
In the tumultuous year of 2020, an event record-breaking 988 organizations representing 34 counties participated in the 24-hour giving day and despite our region’s multiple disasters, residents and businesses alike donated $4,347,441 from a total of 31,694 gifts, including prize incentives made available through The Big Payback sponsors.
In its seven-year history, The Big Payback, an initiative of The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, has helped to raise nearly $21 million from a total of 147,642 donations for participating nonprofits, schools, and faith-based organizations.
For more information, go to TheBigPayback.org.
