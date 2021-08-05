Submitted to The Vidette
Bill Fergusson is announcing his intentions to enter as a candidate for Trousdale County’s mayoral race in August 2022.
Fergusson, 57, is currently serving his fourth term on the County Commission representing the 8th District. He has been very active since first being elected commissioner in 2007. He has previously served as chairman of the county’s Budget & Finance, Parks & Recreation and Audit committees and currently is a member of the Budget & Finance, Education, Steering, Emergency Services and Solid Waste committees, as well as chairing the Employee Personnel Committee.
Fergusson has also served as the Commission’s Chairman Pro Tempore for the last 10 years.
“Even though the election is a year out, I believe it’s important to start the process of speaking to the citizenry of Trousdale County about the future of the county, the challenges we will face, and the direction that we as a county should move,” Fergusson said. “I believe my past local government experience will be helpful to guide me in the role as mayor.”
If Fergusson is elected he would follow in the footsteps of his father, Pat Fergusson, who was Trousdale’s county executive from 1988-2002.
“I believe that serving as a county commissioner for the last 15 years has given me the understanding of how local government works, the abilities and powers given the different branches of our local government, and how these different parts of local government should work together for the betterment of all Trousdale Countians,” he added.
Professionally, Fergusson is currently a full-time Realtor with Benchmark Realty. He previously worked as a sales representative and as a regional sales manager. After graduating from Austin Peay State University, Fergusson worked as a public school teacher for 6½ years.
“As a full-time Realtor here in Trousdale County, I have seen first hand the growth that Trousdale County is experiencing. I firmly believe the growth of this county is one of the main areas of focus for all who live here and call Trousdale home,” he added.
“I can tell you that we (the Commission and committee groups) are currently working with research groups on many aspects of our county growth. There are many items to consider as we move forward in the upcoming years as to how we best manage the growth here in Trousdale County.
“And as a former educator, I am committed to working with our educational leaders to continue the success that our school systems have had. Our teachers have gone above and beyond and it shows!”
“I do plan to work diligently this upcoming year to speak with the fine people in our community, and I intend to knock on as many doors as possible to hear from the fine people who call Trousdale County home. I know that this will take time, so now that I have announced I will begin the journey! Thanks in advance for your support!” Fergusson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.