Bill Scruggs officially announces his candidacy for re-election as Hartsville/Trousdale County Superintendent of Roads.
Scruggs has been certified by the Tennessee Department of State Division of Elections to run for this office. He was elected as President of the Tennessee County Highway Officials Association’s Region 3 this past December. Bill and his wife, Janice Scruggs, were born and raised in Trousdale County. They are blessed with two wonderful boys, Jonas and Jacob.
Bill has over 38 years of experience at the Trousdale County Highway Department.
“It has been a pleasure to serve the residents of Trousdale County this past term,” Scruggs said in a press release, “and I look forward to the opportunity to continue to serve the citizens. I will strive to make county roads and bridges better and safer.
“My promise to the people of Hartsville/Trousdale County still continues to be fair, honest, straight-forward, and dedicated to making the Highway Department the best it can be. I would greatly appreciate your vote and support in this upcoming election and cast your vote in the Aug. 6 election.”
To learn more about this campaign, contact Scruggs at 615-374-3827 or Facebook: Bill Scruggs, Hartsville/Trousdale Co Supt of Roads.
— Submitted to the Vidette
