Billy Joe Harper, age 77, of Hartsville, passed away Wednesday evening, Oct. 13, 2021 at Trevecca Center for Rehabilitation and Healing in Nashville.
He was preceded in death by: parents, James & Goldie Wakefield Harper; brother, James Wesley Harper; sister, Lela Presley.
Survivors are: wife, Sybil Harper; daughter, Jill Harper, both of Hartsville.
Graveside services were held Monday, Oct. 18, at the Hillsdale Cemetery, officiated by Bro. Jeremy Wilson.
Honorary pallbearers were: Tommy Thompson, Billy Toney & Andy Claiborne.
Active pallbearers were: Danny Gammon, Jeffery Gammon, Chance Boles, Nick Roark, Jerry Claiborne & Greg Turner.
Anthony Funeral Home, 337 McMurry Blvd., Hartsville, TN 37074, 615-374-2280, anthonyfhhartsville.com, was in charge of arrangements.
