Billy Lee Markham Sr., age 82, of Hartsville, passed away Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020 Hartsville Health & Rehab.
He was preceded in death by: sister, Linda Moorehead.
Survivors are: wife, Carolyn Markham of Hartsville; son, Billy Markham Jr. of Carthage; daughter, Susan (Jeff) Cogdale of Murfreesboro; three stepdaughters, Tammy Dixon of Hartsville, Tyria Young of Hartsville, Tina (Matt) Smith of Hartsville; six grandchildren, Haley Markham, Addie Markham, Dillon (Cassidy) Young, Mallorie Young, Benjamin & Luke Smith; brother, Roy (Louise) Markham of Lynchburg.
Graveside services were held on Saturday, Sept. 5, officiated by Bro. Kenny Martin.
Anthony Funeral Home, 337 McMurry Blvd. E, Hartville, TN 37074, 615-374-2280, anthonyfhhartsville.com, was in charge of arrangements.
