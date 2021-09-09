Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and Thermo Fisher Scientific officials announced Monday that the Waltham, Mass.-based life sciences company will establish a new manufacturing facility in Wilson County, that will lead to 1,400 new jobs.
To date, Thermo Fisher has committed more than $100 million to build a new single-use technology assembly facility, where it will produce bioprocess containers and fluid transfer assemblies that are used globally by biopharma companies to develop and produce therapeutics and vaccines.
The project will create about 400 jobs in the near term, ultimately growing to more than 1,400 new jobs in Lebanon over the next several years. The roles will focus on manufacturing, assembling and packaging bioprocess containers in a clean room environment with additional roles in engineering, procurement, quality, warehousing and site leadership.
Thermo Fisher is the world leader in serving science with annual revenue exceeding $30 billion. The company serves global customers in the pharmaceutical and biotech sectors, as well as in hospitals and clinical diagnostic labs, universities, research institutions and government agencies.
“Thermo Fisher’s Nashville site will play a critical role in the company’s effort to support the global pharmaceutical industry’s work in developing life-saving biologics and vaccines to address many diseases. We look forward to being part of the community and enabling the local talent to build meaningful careers through the high-quality jobs that will be created at the site,” said Michel Lagarde, executive vice president, Thermo Fisher Scientific.
The project is the latest in a string of life sciences-related companies to locate or expand in Tennessee. Since 2019, health care, life sciences and medical device companies have invested nearly $430 million in the state.
Over the last five years, TNECD has supported 13 economic development projects in Wilson County, resulting in approximately 3,300 job commitments and roughly $785 million in capital investment.
