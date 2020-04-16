ALLIE ANN LANGFORDEric and Angela Langford proudly announce the birth of their daughter, Allie Ann Langford. Allie was born at 3:44p.m. on March 6, 2020 at Sumner Regional Medical Center in Gallatin. She weighed 7 pounds, 6.6 ounces and was 19¼ inches long.
Proud grandparents are Terri Anderson of Gallatin, Roger and Sheila O’Neal of Westmoreland, and Tracey and Angie Langford of Hartsville.
Great-grandparents include Robert and Nancy Preslar of Concord, NC; Barbara O’Neal of Westmoreland; Pat Langford of Hartsville, and Gloria Wright of Hartsville.
