United States Sen. Marsha Blackburn visited Trousdale County on Tuesday as part of her annual 95-county tour.
Since her election in 2019, Blackburn has made it a point to travel to each of the 95 counties in Tennessee to hear from her constituents, and what she heard in Trousdale County centered largely around growth.
“Every year, I visit with each of our 95 counties,” said Blackburn. “Trousdale County is experiencing growth. (Currently), the tax revenues are good, and the expansion into the county is good.”
According to Blackburn, what Trousdale County is experiencing is much the same as in other rural areas of the state.
“Tennessee, overall, is in a growth mode,” said Blackburn. “People are moving in from other states to Tennessee because we are an income-tax-free state. It is just amazing that they’ve chosen to come here because we are a well-run government. Our counties have good mayors and good commissions. Our small towns are beginning to rejuvenate themselves with their main streets and parks and amenities in the communities, and people like that.
“It (growth) has kept the economy healthy, because we derive our revenues from sales tax. That revenue is going into local governments, and local governments are using it to improve infrastructure and services for their citizens.”
In addition to growth, Blackburn discussed her new bill that is before the U.S. Senate, the Kids Online Safety Act, that is designed to help protect children.
“I hear from parents at every stop about this (bill), because they are so pleased that, finally, legislation is moving forward that will rein in big tech and will require them to design for safety, and have a duty of care, so that our children are protected online,” said Blackburn. “People are thrilled. We were able to clear the first big hurdle (with the bill) last week, so we’re looking forward to having it finished before the end of the year.”
In response to her visit, Trousdale County Mayor Jack McCall said that Blackburn’s in-person visits make a difference to the counties that she serves.
“I think that her visits are really important for the counties,” said McCall. “In the world in which we live, where we do so many Zoom meetings and e-mailing, we lose touch by not just sitting down with someone and talking. It really does make a difference.”
Blackburn will continue meeting with county leaders across the state as she continues her 95-county tour.
