Bobby Frank Scruggs, age 90, of Hartsville, passed away Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 9, 2021 at Macon Community Hospital in Lafayette.
Bobby became a Deacon in 1981 and a member of Goodwill Missionary Baptist Church in 1982.
He was preceded in death by: father, Galveston Scruggs; mother, Louise Clendening Weston; daughter, Belinda Scruggs Harvey; twin grandsons that died at birth; brother, James Edward Weston.
Survivors are: two sisters, Thelma Smith, JoAnn Lee, both of Hartsville.
Funeral services were held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home on Monday, Nov. 15, officiated by Bro. J.C. Cox and Bro. Wyndom Wix.
Pallbearers were: Roger Smith, Joey Smith, Dalton Smith, James Reecer, Joseph Woodard, Matthew Woodard, Charlie Woodard and Ray Barlow.
Interment was in Hartsville Memorial Gardens.
Memorial donations may be made to Pleasant Valley Missionary Baptist Church Mission.
Anthony Funeral Home, 337 McMurry Blvd. E, Hartsville, TN 37074, 615-374-2280, anthonyfhhartsville.com, was in charge
of arrangements.
