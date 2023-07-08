Bobby Joe Johnson, 77, of Hartsville, passed away on July 2, 2023, at Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing.
Bobby Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Joe Wilson and Louvine Case Johnson.
He is survived by his daughter, Angela Watson of Chestnut Mound, and sister, Margie Oldham of Hartsville.
Funeral services were held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, conducted by Jeff Blackwell.
Interment will be in Hartsville Memorial Gardens.
Visitation with the family will be from 10 a.m. until the service time on Wednesday.
Anthony Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
