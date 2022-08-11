The Trousdale County School Board will welcome three new members for the upcoming term.
On Sept. 1, Deanna Bode (District C), Robert F. Atwood III (District D), and Racheal Petty (District E) will officially begin their service on the board following last Thursday’s county general election.
Atwood and Petty ran unopposed, garnering 362 and 405 votes, respectively.
Incument school-board member John Kerr was reelected, running unopposed and garnering 362 votes.
Bode, along with challenger Kayla Ring, were both vying to be the District C representative — the only contested seat on the school board — which Bode won by a 224-125 margin.
Giving credit to those who supported her in her win, in which she received 64% of the vote, Bode expressed her excitement to serve.
“Thank you for all the support,” said Bode. “I had quite a few people who were supporting me on social media and also within the community, and I appreciate that. I appreciate all the positive energy that was created. It’s an exciting time to be able to do this work.”
Bode is a former assistant principal at Trousdale County Elementary School. Currently working as a consultant with school districts throughout the state, she is familiar with the growing needs of the school district.
“There’s a lot of work to jump into, but it’s exciting,” Bode said. “In Trousdale County, we’ve had a lot of growth in our schools, and we’re beginning to talk about that and project the future.
“Growth can really affect instruction, as we are getting close to capacity now. But I know with some planning, we can do it well.”
Bode shared of her eagerness to join what she calls an already-strong school board.
“I feel like it is important to get in and see all the good work that’s already gone on and see how I can add to that,” said Bode. “I feel that it is important to get in and get comfortable with the current system. It’s a really strong board, and I’m excited to move forward with them.”
In the sheriff’s race, Trousdale County Sheriff Ray Russell received another four-year term, which will be his eighth term in office.
Russell garnered almost three times as many votes as Gunter, winning by a margin of 1705-592.
Russell, who was being challenged by former Trousdale County K-9 deputy Daniel Gunter, began his tenure as sheriff 26 years ago when he was appointed to complete the final two years of long-time Trousdale County Sheriff Charles Robinson’s term.
“This is my eighth term,” said Russell. “My first one was a two-year term. The sheriff I worked for passed away in office. I was appointed in March 1996, then was elected in August 1996.”
And for giving him another four years, Russell thanked the voters and said that his plan is to continue to work hard on several future projects.
“I appreciate everybody’s support and confidence in me,” said Russell. “My plan is to keep working as hard as I can to keep Trousdale County safe.
“I appreciate the opportunity to serve four more years. We have a lot of projects ahead of us in the next four years.”
