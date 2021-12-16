Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and Nashville Box, LLC officials announced Monday that the startup company would invest $3.3 million to establish new operations in Wilson County.
The corrugated box manufacturer will create 48 new jobs in Lebanon.
“Tennessee’s geographic location is a major advantage when it comes to connecting to customers and suppliers quickly. Nashville Box’s decision to locate in Lebanon will help the company serve its regional market, while creating nearly 50 new jobs in Wilson County. I thank the company for choosing our state and look forward to seeing its success in Tennessee,” Lee said in a press statement.
Nashville Box will be utilizing an integrated business and manufacturing approach to service businesses with high volume corrugated packaging needs at both a regional and national level.
“The Nashville Box team is thrilled to put roots down in the Nashville area in Lebanon. Like most B2B manufacturing companies we thrive on the health of our given business environment. The healthy, fast-growing business climate that Governor Lee and (TNECD) Commissioner (Bob) Rolfe are creating in Tennessee is a driver for Nashville Box to immediately thrive. This provides a secure and exciting start for our 48 plus team members and their families,” added Scott Lawrence, president and CEO of Nashville Box.
In recent years, the growth of e-commerce and the Tennessee economy have taken corrugated packaging demand to a generational high, in turn, creating a surplus in demand. By locating operations just outside of Nashville in Lebanon, Nashville Box will have a strategic advantage to service both Tennessee’s business growth and many major markets within a day’s drive of Nashville.
In the last five years, TNECD has supported 14 economic development projects in Wilson County resulting in 4,700 job commitments and roughly $967 million in capital investment.
