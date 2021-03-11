Death Notice
Brandi Nicole Phillips, age 41, of Hartsville, passed away Monday, March 8, 2021 at Trousdale Medical Center.
She was preceded in death by: great-aunt, Mary “Auntie” Stone; grandmothers, Patsy Smith, Agnes Trawick.
Survivors are: mother & stepfather, Christine & Scott Taber of Springfield; father, Mike Phillips of Tullahoma; two sons, Austin Phillips of Springfield, Joey Drury of Springfield; four stepsons, Wesley, Corey & Kameron Drury, Decota Vetetoe; two stepdaughters, Kiowa Vetetoe & Cheyenne Guy; two grandchildren, Raylan Meadows & Ava Vetetoe; companion, Mike Vetetoe of Hartsville; brother, Howard (Tonya) Phillips of Cross Plains; two sisters, Jessica (James) Darnell of Tullahoma, Catherine Taber of Springfield; nephew, Goober Taber.
Funeral services will be held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 11, officiated by Tony Key.
Interment will be in the Hartsville Memorial Gardens.
Visitation with the family will be from 9 a.m. until service time Thursday.
Anthony Funeral Home, 337 McMurry Blvd. E, Hartsville, TN 37074, 615-374-2280, anthonyfhhartsville.com, was in charge of arrangements.
