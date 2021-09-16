Brandon Kyle Blair, age 29, of Castalian Springs, passed away Wednesday morning, Sept. 8, 2021.
He was preceded in death by: his grandparents, Robert & Mary Lee Kyle and Franklin Blair.
Survivors are: daughter, Ellie Rose Blair; parents, Wendell Blair & Brenda Blair; grandmother, Shirley Blair; two brothers, Kevin Ryan Blair, Jon Wesley (Corrine) Blair; nieces and nephews, Jayson, Jonah, Noah, Carter, Owen, Macie & CoraLie Blair and Jon Wesley Blair Jr.
Funeral services were held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home on Monday, Sept. 13, officiated by Eld. Michael Nesbitt.
Pallbearers were: Kenny, Alex & Justin Gregory, Phillip Kyle, Jon Wesley and Kevin Ryan Blair.
Interment was in Hartsville Memorial Gardens.
Anthony Funeral Home, 337 McMurry Blvd. E, Hartsville, TN 37074, 615-374-2280, anthonyfhhartsville.com, was in charge of arrangements.
