When Chloe Forkum and Anna Chapman first met last August, the new friends quickly realized that they both shared a love for the arts and a desire to share it with others.
And instead of allowing their desires to fade, the friends decided to put their dreams into action and create a hub for local talent.
“I was coming out of coaching gymnastics and just wanted a change of pace and to figure out what I wanted to do,” said Chapman. “I ended up getting a job working in the pro shop at one of the golf courses in Gallatin. That’s where Chloe works as an assistant pro. We both constantly talked about the arts. So, we immediately hit it off. That’s how we met.”
Although Forkum’s background is in theater, and Chapman’s is in dance, they decided to pool their talents and open a fine arts studio that will soon serve the Hartsville area and the surrounding communities.
“We want to be able to provide a place for the community, not just for Hartsville, but also the Lafayette area and Wilson County, to be able to dance and do productions and other things,” said Forkum. “We want to bring a center point to town, for both our community and the surrounding areas, to come and have a place for the arts, as a service to the community.”
Forkum, who is the owner of the soon-to-be opened The Milestone Studio, and her husband, Jesse, moved to Hartsville in 2021.
“I originally grew up in Kansas City, then went to Freed-Hardeman University for college,” said Forkum. “While I was there, I met my husband, who lived in Lebanon at that time. We got married in the fall of 2021, and we now live in Hartsville.”
The following year, after moving to Hartsville, Forkum, her husband, and Chapman decided to work together to launch a new studio that will serve multiple communities in the surrounding area.
“Chloe’s side is the Milestone Studio,” said Chapman. “The Milestone Studio is our building. It is the home of the Metanoia Dance Company.”
Forkum added, “I am the owner of the business. I run the theater for The Milestone. Anna is the head of our dance studio and choreography. The Milestone is the home of the Metanoia Dance Company.”
With summer quickly approaching, it is their goal to have the studio opened by late summer.
“We are thinking we will be open in August,” said Chapman. “We rented the building right next to the Hartsville Taco Company, and we are having to do renovations on the inside to make sure everything is up to par.”
The Milestone Studio, together with the Metanoia Dance Company, will offer a variety of fine arts options to the community.
“We have a unique space,” said Forkum. “We are using what is called a black box theater, meaning it can be turned in to anything that we need it to be. There’s not a physical stage to perform on, but at certain times, there will be platforms built to make the set. The nice thing about it is that we are able to create different audience experiences. We are going for more of an abstract interactive theatre.”
Chapman added, “For dance, I will be accepting students from 3 years old to adulthood. I will have preschool classes, which will be combination classes of ballet and tap. I will have elementary classes. Also, I will have middle high school and advanced middle high school classes. Hopefully, we will eventually be able to put together a competitive dance team.”
For those interested in participating in theater or dance, the Milestone Studio can be found online at milestonehartsville.com.
