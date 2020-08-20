Brenda Kay Stowell, age 54, of Hartsville, passed away Wednesday morning, Aug. 12, 2020 at Sumner Regional Medical Center.
She was preceded in death by: daughter, Kerri Beth Stowell; father, Jimmy Cox; brother, Timothy Cox.
Survivors are: husband, Douglas “Buck” Stowell of Hartsville; grandson, Kyson Noble; mother, Mildred Cox.
Funeral services were held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home on Saturday, Aug. 15, officiated by Bro.
Chris Crowder.
Honorary pallbearer was Ricky Hauskins.
Pallbearers were: Brian Satterfield, J.C. Cox, Michael Cox, William Oldham, Mike Johnson & John Bode.
Interment was in Eulia Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the family to help with Kay’s medical expenses.
Anthony Funeral Home, 337 McMurry Blvd. E, Hartsville, TN 37074, 615-374-2280, anthonyfhhartsville.com, was in charge of arrangements.
