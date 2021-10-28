Brian Crook is formally announcing his 2022 candidacy for County Commission, representing the 8th District of Trousdale County.
Crook has lived in the Willard Community of the 8th District his whole life and is the proud son of a hometown tobacco and dairy farmer and a registered nurse of over 45 years. He is a father of four children and a husband of over 17 years.
“I proudly serve my hometown as a deputy sheriff. I’m here to serve the people of this county and I will always defend it, no matter the threat,” Crook said. “I’m here to represent the long forgotten working men and women in my community. I’m here to be your voice when the decisions need to be made when it affects every one of our lives.”
Crook complained of what he said “so-called progress” does to the little man, saying he believes small-time farmers are shutting down and the little man has been forgotten.
“I’ve watched the history on which our town was founded be erased a little each year that passes. From the local stock barn being open on Mondays to the old men whittling on the front steps of our courthouse before it was closed down, I can recall when the life of the county was the tobacco industry. Almost all of the main streets had a tobacco warehouse where you could sell your crop. Many of the boys from school would go work in the fields with the local farmers in the summer to help them get their crops in,” Crook added.
Crook said he wants to represent the men with calloused hands and the women that have worked all their lives, whether it be at home or in a career they chose.
“I’ve worked all my life, doing things from driving a truck to driving a nail to driving a campaign based on our Second Amendment rights, as well as all our rights given to us from God above. I know what it takes to live paycheck to paycheck to put food on the table,” he said.
“I’m a firm believer that our county government needs to be full of people who represent their community, not their own personal needs and wants. Please allow me to be your voice and represent you and your livelihood one vote at a time. As a true constitutional candidate, I’ll be the voice that is determined to be heard: your voice! Thank you for your consideration and God bless.”
— Submitted
