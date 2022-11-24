Since 2017, Tennessee public high-school students have been required to take the American College Testing (ACT) exam in 11th grade in order to graduate with a standard high school diploma.
The requirement by the Tennessee Department of Education has sparked efforts by high schools throughout the state to prepare students for the exam through classes and various study platforms.
“Juniors take an ACT prep class that is associated with their English 3 or Algebra 2 class,” said Trousdale County High School Principal Casey Kuhn. “That helps them prepare.”
Although students are required to cover ACT prep material in their English and math classes, other options are also available to help them prepare for the exam.
“We have a new platform called PAPER,” said Kuhn. “It’s a relatively new platform. It has a lot of ACT practice options for students to get ready for the full ACT test. It has a really cool program where students can upload an essay, and the program will grade it ... but it doesn’t just grade it and give them a score. It explains why a comma goes here or a period goes there. It gives them explanations.”
However, according to Kuhn, there are also other good study tools for students preparing to take the ACT.
“I’m a big proponent of ACT.org (web site), because there are tons of practice tests on there that are smaller,” said Kuhn. “Just like the PAPER platform, they will explain (to the student) why the answer is right or wrong. It just helps reinforce learning for the students.”
In addition to being a graduation requirement for Tennessee students, schools are also keeping track of the cumulative ACT scores for their schools.
“We (TCHS) got our ACT results,” said Kuhn. “Our average is up to an 18.55, which is an improvement of almost a solid point from the previous years.”
In an effort to help raise the scores of seniors who did not perform well on the ACT in their junior year, Kuhn and other school administrators are encouraging them to get assistance with ACT preparation and to retake the exam.
“We are recruiting bubble kids (students who are close to, but not quite, performing well on the test) to get them over 21 (on the ACT),” said Kuhn. “Myself, Miss (graduation coach Shelley) Crook, and Dr. (assistant principal Cecilia) Stricker are meeting with those seniors to see if they would be interested in taking the ACT again.”
ACT, Inc. allows students to take the exam up to 12 times to improve scores. Although there is no magic number as to how many times students should take the test, many colleges recommend taking it two or three times.
