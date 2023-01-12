Bruce Eric Day, 67, of Dixon Springs, passed away on Jan. 3, 2023, at his home.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Cornelius Williams Day and Archie Presley Day.
He is survived by: his wife, Drucilla Day of Dixon Springs; a daughter, Melissa (Jeff) Branam of LaVergne; son, Joel (Heather) Day, Sr., of Dixon Springs; five grandchildren, Samantha Branam, Jennifer Branam, Joel Day II, Abby Day, Jake Branam; two great-grandchildren, Avery Branam, Jaelyn Hinkson; abrother, Jack Day of Red Boiling Springs; and a sister, Doris (Bobby) Ballou of Lafayette.
Funeral services were held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home on Sunday, conducted by Chris Ballou. Interment was held in Hartsville Memorial Gardens.
Anthony Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
