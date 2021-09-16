The Wilson Bank & Trust Player of the Week for Trousdale County High School football is Bryson Claiborne (3), who was selected by the coaching staff for his performance in the Sept. 3 game against East Robertson.
WB&T Office Manager Seth Thurman presented Claiborne with a congratulatory football.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.