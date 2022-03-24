The Hartsville/Trousdale County Budget Committee signaled approval to the full county commission for a $2 raise for all Trousdale County Sheriff’s Office employees during its meeting on Thursday.
The move will impact employees at the Hartsville Trousdale County Sheriff’s Office, while the remaining employees await the results of a pay study. Discussion at the meeting opened the door for the possibility of using the structure of the results moving forward in an adjustable manner.
The move comes as the city/county is considering wage increases to keep pace with rising wages elsewhere. However, across-the-board raises won’t come until the compensation study results are implemented. The study will reflect how much individuals within certain roles are compensated in surrounding counties.
Hartsville/Trousdale County Mayor Stephen Chambers indicated that pressures from outside as well as internally have led to the need for wage increases.
While the committee opted to recommend the increase to the commission, it conditioned the move on the implementation of the compensation study.
“The sheriff requested a $2 raise for all employees across the board,” Chambers said last Friday. “If the wages are increased later, it would be offset by this increase. If an employee gets a $2.05 increase, since they already got the $2 increase, they would only get a $0.05 increase.”
The compensation study outlined jobs and responsibilities of individuals employed with the county to draw comparisons to nearby and surrounding counties. It will highlight how much the wage for each position needs to be raised to be in line with what other counties are paying their employees.
Given those considerations, the Hartsville/Trousdale County officials will be able to explore the raises from very exact monetary position, as well as a more abstract structural one.
“(The study) creates classifications or relabels some of the jobs, and also ranks based on abilities of some people and years of service, things of that nature,” said Bill Fergusson, Hartsville/Trousdale County commissioner for the 8th District. “It creates a structure. You could separate the structure from the dollar amount, because it gives us the ability to maneuver during good times and hard times both.”
Having that flexibility would appear to the Hartsville/Trousdale County Commission Chairman Dwight Jewell to be an advantage.
“The language we put into this would say that that would be subject to (a given) year’s appropriations,” Jewell said. “It would only be what that year’s commission decides the increases should be.
“The thing that we need to decide is when we would want to start this. We got kind of sidetracked in meetings before with the percentage of increase or automatic increase.”
The committee did not finalize any deal on Thursday.
“Bear in mind that we are not deciding this tonight, whether to do it or not,” Jewell said. “We are just deciding whether to send it to the full body with a favorable recommendation.”
The committee held a work session to hash out more details and aims to take the matter before the entire commission during the next regularly-scheduled meeting on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.