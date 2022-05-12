Budget discussions took a detour as the subject of adding full-time positions to the Trousdale County Fire Department surfaced at last Tuesday night’s budget and finance committee meeting, which was held at the Trousdale County Courthouse.
“I would like to get to the point where we can add two full-time people, at least during the week,” Trousdale County Fire Chief Jay Woodard said. “With having two people full-time down there during the day, at least the truck would be able to roll immediately.”
Having the necessary personnel for fire calls has been an issue recently.
“Typically, you are going to need six people to work a working fire — two in, two out, one pumping, and another in command ... that would be a minimum,” Woodard said. “We had a small trailer fire here recently and had four people show up that could dress out.
“I believe it would be beneficial to the community to have two people, 40 hours a week during the day, and that way they could supplement (the number of needed firefighters at a particular time). You would for sure have people that would respond.”
According to the fire chief, the average response time en route to a call is approximately six to seven minutes, but at times, it has taken up to 15 minutes.
“If this is something that we needed and talked about, it seems, at least on surface value, that this would be beneficial,” said Trousdale County Commission Chairman Dwight Jewell. “I’m not exactly clear what is keeping us from doing this if this is what the chief thinks we need to do.”
Woodard added, “The way the bylaws read right now, we’re not capable (of hiring permanent positions). Hopefully, we can take care of that in the future.”
As they are considered volunteers, the bylaws currently governing the Trousdale County firefighters do not address permanent positions, only volunteers.
“So, it seems that the biggest stumbling block that we have when we try to do anything with the fire department is the set of bylaws that keeps it from being a department of the county government,” said Jewell. “I think that is the big gorilla in the room that needs to be addressed at some point and time.”
Trousdale County Mayor Stephen Chambers added, “As the charter recommends, we have to follow the bylaws as to how the firefighters are chosen. There are some issues that we need to address. I told the chief that I had some legal concerns, and I’ve expressed those to the county attorney. He and I were supposed to meet on Friday to address (how) it can be done.”
Before turning its attention to other budgetary matters, the committee indicated that it would look further into the matter in the future.
