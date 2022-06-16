Discussions continued on Thursday evening at the Trousdale County Courthouse as the budget and finance committee still had items that needed to be finalized before sending their 2023 budget recommendations to the Trousdale County Commission for final approval before the June 30 deadline.
“The purpose of this meeting is to discuss and finalize the budget for next year,” said Trousdale County Commission Chairman Dwight Jewell.
As one of several items, the budget and finance committee was able to revisit and finalize the water department’s proposed budget after being sent back to make revisions at the May 16 budget hearing. The rejected budget was created by the water department before cuts were made by the county commission that were expected to be followed by all Trousdale County departments.
“They (the water department) went back and revised their budget,” said Jewell. “They did away with bonuses. They changed their overall cost of labor. So, we can accept their budget at 2.5% being in line with what we’re doing with the other county departments.”
In a vote by the budget and finance committee, the water department’s revised budget was approved by an 8-3 vote and will be sent to the county commission for full approval.
At Thursday night’s meeting, the school board also revisited a non-recurring budget item. The school board has requested from the county $115,000 in funding to be used for repair and maintenance of the high-school parking lot. The funds would allow other budgetary items to remain in place for next year’s school budget.
“The $115,000 would be a one-time, non-recurring revenue ... it would not count towards your Maintenance of Effort,” said Trousdale County Director of Schools Clint Satterfield. “With that revenue source, we can make everything in our budget work.”
Jewell added, “There were funds left over from the wheel tax that were devoted to go to schools. So, what we are taking about doing is taking $115,000 of that leftover money, since that money was appropriated by the public to go to the high school. Then, that lets everything in their (the school board’s) original budget fall in place. This $115,000 will make it work for the schools.”
Another additional item that was finalized by a 6-5 vote by the budget and finance committee was that the recommendation to the county commission be made to approve the proposed raises for county employees. If accepted by the commission, it would give county employees raises according to the recommendations set forth in the wage study (compiled in July of 2021), plus a step raise, and a 2.5% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA).
“We will present this to the full body (the county commission),” said Jewell. “It’s not decided tonight. It still has to go to the full body, but this will be the recommendation from budget and finance.”
The budget and finance committee meets again on Monday at 6 p.m., and the committee will attempt to finalize its budget recommendations before the overall budget moves on to the county commission for approval.
