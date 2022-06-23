Since early May, the Trousdale County Budget and Finance Committee has held budget hearings regarding the 2023 fiscal year budget as it visited and revisited multiple budgetary items.
In back-to-back meetings, the budget and finance committee and the Trousdale County Commission met on Monday night at the Trousdale County Courthouse, with the commission passing the budget on its first reading by the conclusion of the evening.
During the earlier meeting, the budget and finance committee tied up loose ends to the 2023 budget and sent it on to the Trousdale County Commission, which met immediately following the meeting.
Then, during the second meeting of the night, the Trousdale County Commission approved items sent over from the budget and finance meeting and executed the first reading of the 2022-23 fiscal year budget.
“Our reason for being here tonight is our first reading for fiscal year 2023,” said Trousdale County Commission Chairman Dwight Jewell. “This has been kicked around for several months and came out of budget and finance. This (budget) begins July 1, 2022, and is ending June 30, 2023.
“This will be our first reading. We will — at our meeting next Monday night — take up our second and third reading, if possible, so we can get our budget finished this time.”
The Trousdale County Commission is required to do three readings of the budget. With the first reading of the 2022-23 fiscal year budget completed and approved on Monday night, the commission will attempt to complete the second and third readings next Monday in order to meet the June 30 deadline.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.