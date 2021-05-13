LH Cattle Company will be presenting the first of its 2021 Bull Riding Summer Series in Hartsville this weekend.
The event will take place Saturday, May 15, beginning at 6 p.m. at 3794 New Harmony Road. Admission is $10, with children 6-10 for $5 and free for those 5-under.
“My husband grew up in the Hartsville/Lafayette area and growing up, his dad owned a rodeo company,” said Hannah Lamb, who is putting on the event with her husband Laine.
“He is a professional rodeo bullfighter, which a lot of people call rodeo clowns,” she added. “In 2016 he and I started our own rodeo company and we have the events at our farm.”
The Lambs are part of the Southeast Bull Riding Association (SEBRA) and Laine Lamb was SEBRA’s Bullfighter of the Year in 2018. SEBRA holds its finals annually in Murfreesboro.
“About two years ago we decided to bring one to the Trousdale/Macon area,” Hannah said. “We needed more SEBRA-sanctioned events in our area to help expand the association, and we ended up building an arena facility at our farm.
“Bringing the sport to this area and making it a family-friendly environment is important to us, and we really want to encourage kids to get into the sport of rodeo.”
The gates will open at 4 p.m. Saturday. Bleachers are available but lawn chairs may be brought also.
There will be events including a bounce house for children, a concession stand and vendors on site for Saturday’s show.
“People can come shop, see the bulls, let the kids do fun stuff,” Hannah Lamb said. “It’s an outside event so we are not requiring masks.”
There will be future shows each month from June-September, she added.
For more information on Saturday’s Bull Riding event, call 470-365-9976 or visit lhcattleco.com. Tickets are also available at Hartsville Taco Co. or at Pit Stop BBQ in Lafayette.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
