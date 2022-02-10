Two Yellow Jackets joined the ranks of those moving on to play college football as Kane and Keenan Burnley each signed Monday morning with Cumberland University.
The ceremony was originally scheduled for Feb. 2, which was National Signing Day, but had to be postponed. The Burnleys were joined by their mother and teammates from the TCHS football and basketball teams.
Both twins signed as defensive backs with Cumberland, which plays in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA)’s Mid-South Conference. The two were each named to the All-Region team after the 2021 season as they helped lead Trousdale County to a fourth consecutive semifinal appearance and an 11-2 record. In addition, Keenan was named to the Tennessee Football Coaches Association Class 2A All-State team.
“Cumberland University is getting two very good football players. I have been fortunate enough to coach them over the last four years and have watched them develop into great football players and even better young men. I am extremely proud of them and happy for their family to enjoy watching them play for another four years,” TCHS football coach Blake Satterfield said in a press statement posted to the district’s website.
Both Burnleys said they did not consider going to different schools but wanted to play together.
“It was the place that wanted me and Kane both. They tried the hardest to get us down there,” Keenan Burnley said.
“It was a thing from the beginning, the main plan, that we wanted to go to the same school,” added Kane Burnley.
The two signees make it six football players who have signed college scholarships in Satterfield’s three seasons as head coach. A seventh is scheduled to sign on Wednesday as running back Bryson Claiborne has indicated he will sign with Tusculum University.
“It has always been my goal to provide players with the opportunity to play collegiate sports after their time at TCHS, and in the last three years I have been able to provide that for a lot of our players, six football and three softball. (Keenan and Kane) have a lot of wins under their belts and set a great example for future Yellow Jackets. Getting the chance to see these young men take the next steps in their lives at the collegiate level is truly an honor. I hope our young student-athletes in our program now see that playing collegiate football is a possibility and use that as motivation for themselves.”
