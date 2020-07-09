Trousdale County’s Board of Zoning Appeals and Planning Commission are scheduled next week to examine a request from Verizon to build a cell tower on Highway 10.
The Board of Zoning Appeals is scheduled to meet on Monday, July 13 at 6 p.m. at the old courthouse to discuss the cell tower proposal. Verizon is looking to put a tower along Highway 10 just shy of the Macon County line. The tower would be on the back corner of six acres of property directly across the highway from Waller Lane.
If approved by the BZA, the Planning Commission would review the site plan for approval at its Monday meeting, which is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Also on the agenda for the Planning Commission on Monday will be four rezoning requests.
The first will deal with property along Highway 25 that had been requested to go from C-2 commercial to C-1. That request was voted down by the County Commission at its June meeting after it was pointed out that C-1 zoning was intended to apply to the downtown Hartsville area.
The second request will be to rezone a one-acre lot on Honeysuckle Lane for residential use.
The third will be to rezone the property on Highway 25 directly west of the old LamTech building to R-2 (dense residential). The owner is looking to build the property into a subdivision of 25 to 30 homes, according to Building Inspector Sam Edwards.
The Water Department has already confirmed that water and sewer service would be available at that location.
The fourth rezoning request is on Highway 231 for Sumner Granite, which is planning to move into the old Gregory horse facility located just south of the intersection with Highway 25.
County Mayor Stephen Chambers is also expected to request approval from the Planning Commission to pursue a Multimodel Access Grant from the Tennessee Department of Transportation. The mayor said at June’s County Commission meeting he wanted to pursue a grant to build sidewalks along Broadway from Main Street up to the intersection with Highway 25.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
