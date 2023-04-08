Although the public swimming pool in Hartsville is scheduled to open the day after school lets out for summer break, the Trousdale County Public Works Department says that they still need lifeguards to ensure that guests are safe and that the pool will be able to open on time.
“They (the public works department) are needing lifeguards pretty quickly,” said Trousdale County Parks and Recreation Committee Chairman Bubba Gregory. “They have to get them lined up in their (lifeguard training) school. There is a deadline to get them in and get them trained.”
Public Works Administrative Assistant Tracy Ausderau added, “The latest class that I can send them to is May 22, so we will be accepting applications up until May.”
According to Ausderau, the lifeguard position has certain requirements that the applicants must meet before being considered for the position.
“Lifeguards have to be at least 15 years old,” said Ausderau. “They must be able to swim, and, of course, we will provide training. The pay is $10 per hour. They can come by the administration building (located at 328 Broadway St. in Hartsville) to room 4 to get an application.”
However, in the case that the public works department does not receive enough applications, the pool would remain closed for the summer.
“We are set to open the day after school is out,” said Ausderau. “We have some that have applied already, but hopefully, we will have enough to open. If we don’t get enough applicants, and they can’t pass the test, then, we won’t be able to open.”
Gregory added, “We need more applicants because some might not pass the test.”
Gregory indicated that the parks and recreation committee has tried to get the word out regarding the need for lifeguards in order to avoid any last-minute struggles.
“Last year, it (the number of lifeguards) got pretty thin, but we managed to keep the pool open,” said Gregory. “This year, as a committee, we have done all we can do to try and get the word out that we need lifeguards. We’ve tried to push it, because we’d like to see the pool open.”
For now, the pool is scheduled to open for the summer the day after school ends and close down when school starts back in the fall.
The pool hours will be from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Monday and also from Wednesday through Saturday, from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday, and from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Tuesday.
