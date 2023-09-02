The new school year for Trousdale County is nearly 30 days in, and according to Trousdale County Director of School Clint Satterfield, it has been smooth sailing.
But even with a smooth launch, Trousdale County, like many other school systems across the nation, has been experiencing a bus driver shortage.
“We’ve had a really good start to the school year,” said Satterfield. “The only big challenge that we’ve had is transportation. We’ve had to double three bus routes. Beginning this week, we did get a new bus driver. So, we went from three double routes to two double routes. So, that’s good. But we are still two drivers off.”
Although transportation is not a new issue for the county, it has affected students and teachers alike.
“We’ve had some experience with double routes, because we had to double some bus routes last year, but we’d like to lose that experience at some point in time,” said Satterfield. “In the morning, the kids on the double routes who are picked up first have to leave about an hour earlier than they normally would have to leave. But we stagger that. If they are picked up early in the morning, then they are taken home on the first load in the afternoon. If they are picked up later in the morning, then they are taken home on the second load in the afternoon. So, the kids don’t have to get up an hour early in the morning and then get home an hour late in the afternoon.
“We’ve been very fortunate to be able to pay a couple of teachers to come in for early bus duty and keep the students who are on the first load in the morning. Then, in the afternoon, we have teachers who stay later and keep the students on the second load until the bus comes back to pick them up.”
According to Satterfield, he is grateful to the parents for their support and understanding, while the district is still actively trying to recruit more bus drivers.
“Overall, our parents have been very understanding and very patient with the transportation issues that we’ve encountered,” said Satterfield. “And we appreciate our parents who have worked with us to help us accommodate their children.
“We are still trying to recruit bus drivers. It takes about two months to do all the training and certifications. So, if anybody is interested in becoming a bus driver, I hope they’ll reach out and call the board of education and talk to our transportation director, David Cothron. Hopefully, we will be able to find more bus drivers in the next several months.”
Even with the transportation shortage, Satterfield credits the successful school year launch to all of the teachers, administrators, and staff who worked together to make it happen.
“We’ve had a great first month of school, and it is almost time for the mid-nine-weeks parent reports to go out on Sept. 6,” said Satterfield. “But it has gone exceptionally well for us, and it all comes back to our teachers, principals, transportation director, administrative staff, and everybody who has helped make it successful. As I always say, our schools run better on calm seas.”
