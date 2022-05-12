Memories of childhood can indelibly be etched in our minds and in our hearts.
“I remember riding with the soldiers in their jeeps and in the back of a truck that had a canvas cover,” recalled Hartsville resident and retired Army nurse, Jean Carr Quinn, as she spoke of her childhood memories of the Tennessee maneuvers through Trousdale County during World War II. “The men washed their trucks in the same creek where we watered our mules.
“I am a retired Army major from the Army Nurse Corps. I wonder if my interest in the military came from seeing all those soldiers and visiting with them during the maneuvers.”
Currently being housed at the Trousdale County Archives is an exhibit of the artwork of men who were detained at Camp Forrest, which was a World War II prisoner of war internment camp and a part of the Tennessee maneuvers. The exhibit will remain in Trousdale County through May 28 and is free for the public to tour.
The Tennessee maneuvers were a part of the training exercises for U.S. soldiers heading off to Europe to fight in World War II. The maneuvers took place throughout Coffee, Rutherford, Trousdale, Wilson, Sumner, Smith, and several other Middle Tennessee counties.
Middle Tennessee was chosen as a training ground by the United States government as the climate, terrain, and rural farmland were close to that of Europe, and more specifically, Germany.
As part of the Tennessee maneuvers, Camp Forrest was built on the grounds of a former National Guard camp — Camp Peay — in Coffee County. It served as a training facility for the U.S. Army during World War II.
“It (Camp Forrest) was built in 18 months and was taken down just as quickly after the war,” said Elizabeth Taylor, an author who significantly contributed to the exhibit being displayed in Trousdale County.
During the war, Camp Forrest was one of approximately 700 camps across the country that housed detainees by the United States government. These prisoners were U.S. citizens or immigrants who were considered to be a threat to national security and were often denied due process. Those detained at Camp Forrest were largely of European descent, mostly Italian and German.
“They weren’t being imprisoned because they fought against us; they were imprisoned to keep them from fighting against us,” Trousdale County historian John Oliver said. “Most of them were harmless.”
As the U.S. followed the Geneva Convention’s humane treatment of prisoners of war, Oliver said, “They (the detainees) had nice quarters that they could decorate themselves. They had a stove. They could join sports teams, and they had a chorus. They were allowed to send letters home.”
In their spare time, many of the POWs created works of art. These works of art displayed the human emotion of those labeled as enemies of our country.
After World War II ended, Camp Forrest was considered surplus property, and the facility was quickly disassembled. The Tennessee maneuvers ended and so did the paintings and wood carvings that were produced by the men detained at Camp Forrest, but their memory still lingers on through their art work.
