As the local August election quickly approaches, candidates are still seeking to get their messages out to voters. In order to assist in the process, various sponsors have scheduled candidate forums that will allow for those running for any local political office to meet and address voters.
Homeschool educators in Trousdale County are sponsoring a candidate forum tonight at 6 p.m. at Grace Baptist Church in Hartsville, and the Hartsville-Trousdale County Chamber of Commerce will be sponsoring a candidate forum next Tuesday night at 7 p.m. at the Trousdale County Courthouse. Both forums are open to the public.
“I, along with others, have a desire to see this (candidate forum) happen,” said Trousdale County homeschool educator and forum sponsor Nate Ellis. “We have been thinking more about political issues lately and how we can be more involved in our county. How we can advocate for stronger counties as we face a lot of what we perceive as national decline?”
Local candidates have responded to the opportunity to speak at the forums.
“We have all three candidates for the mayoral position that have agreed to come — Stephen Chambers, Jack McCall, and Bill Fergusson,” Ellis said. “We have announced this to the county commission on several occasions, and I have heard from several commissioners (and commission candidates) that say they’re going to come ... but we do not have any set numbers from that. We do expect a fair number of commissioners who are currently serving and (some that are) running for office to come.”
Engaging voters in the local election is part of the mission of the Trousdale County homeschool educators in sponsoring a candidate forum.
“County politics is on the back burner of voters’ minds,” said Ellis. “I personally think that we have neglected county politics to our own disadvantage. As Trousdale County is growing, we need to determine, as voters, what kind of county we want it to be. Our hope is to have people who have never voted before in county elections to begin to be engaged, not just in the voting process, but in the committee process, the hearing process, and the commission process. More involvement is better for the elected officials and better for those being represented by those officials.”
The forums will be similar in format.
“The forum is open to the local races — county commissioner, sheriff, and the mayoral races,” said Hartsville-Trousdale County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Natalie Knudsen. “This is the second time that the chamber has sponsored this forum. We did it four years ago.”
Over the past four years, Trousdale County has seen an increase in population.
“We have had a lot of new growth, new people coming to Trousdale County,” Knudsen said. “Many people may not know who the commissioner is representing their area. This is a great opportunity for the candidates to introduce themselves to constituents.
“It’s really the local elections that impact how we live our lives on a day to day basis. This will provide an opportunity for voters to make informed decisions (on local candidates).”
The Trousdale County general election will be held Aug. 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.