Candy Ann Marie Polston, age 42, of Hartsville, passed away Saturday, March 5, 2022.
She was preceded in death by: father, Eddie McNeese; niece, Tory UpChurch.
Survivors are: husband of 26 years, Anthony Polston; son, Tyler Polston; two daughters, Shai (Zach) Scruggs, Tara (Andy) Polston Shoemake; grandchild, River Shoemake; mother, Penny Hickman; two brothers, Daryl (Mandy) UpChurch, Eddie (Sarah) McNeese; two nephews & one niece.
Funeral services were held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home on Friday, March 11.
Anthony Funeral Home, 337 McMurry Blvd. E, Hartsville, TN 37074, 615-374-2280, anthonyfhhartsville.com, was in charge of arrangements.
