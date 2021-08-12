The Trousdale County Fair completed its 65th anniversary celebration last week with a number of events celebrating the past as well as the event’s future.
The sixth annual Car, Truck & Bike Show, which was held Saturday to benefit the Hartsville Backpack Program, drew 247 total cars, trucks, tractors and motorcycles in attendance.
Best of Show went to Hartsville’s Ken O’Saile for his 1970 Pontiac GTO.
Estimates on the amount raised were not yet available, but organizers were hoping to match or exceed the $20,000 raised by last year’s show. In addition to the vehicles on display, a number of vendors were set up, food was provided by Dillehay’s Café, PigPen BBQ and the Bizikaya hibachi truck and a 50/50 drawing was held. The winner, who asked not to be identified, donated his winnings of $890 to the Backpack Program.
Exhibits were on display Friday and Saturday, and returning events included the LEGO contest and Tea with the Queen. A new trivia contest was won by the Rotary Club, which donated its $100 winnings to Trousdale READS, the local branch of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.
Also held on Saturday was the annual Lions Club pancake breakfast, along with kids’ farm games, the chicken show and a Heritage Day picnic with live music.
The Trousdale County Fair is the oldest youth/agricultural fair in the state, and that heritage was well represented with a large number of entries in multiple categories.
The Fair Board wishes to thank the sponsors who make the fair possible each year and also thanks all those who came out to support the 2021 event.
“It was great to be able to celebrate 65 years of the Trousdale County Fair. We had some challenges and growing pains, but we appreciate the support of the community. Planning for next year’s fair is already underway, and we hope everyone will mark their calendar now for the first week in August. A special thanks to our sponsors! Without them, there would be no fair,” said Fair Board chairman Kathy Atwood.
