Car enthusiasts have a pair of opportunities this weekend to take a closer look at high-end and classic vehicles.
Seed Morton will hold his ninth annual Car, Truck & Bike Show on Saturday, Aug. 29 beginning at 8 a.m. at Hartsville’s First Baptist Church. On Saturday evening, a Cruise-In will be held in Hartsville City Park from 5-9 p.m.
Morton’s show is usually held in May but had to be pushed back because of the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions on large gatherings. Morton also said Saturday’s show would be held rain or shine.
Registration is $15 per entry, and will take place from 8 a.m.-noon. There is no charge to come see the vehicles. All proceeds go to benefit the youth of First Baptist Church and church missions.
In addition to door prizes, there will also be a 50/50 drawing.
Fifty trophies will be awarded at 2 p.m. in the following categories: Youth Minister Choice, Youth Choice, Sheriff’s Choice, Top 3 Bikes and Best of Show.
Morton also expressed his appreciation for the following sponsors: First Baptist Church, O’Reilly Auto Parts, Wilson Bank & Trust, Citizens Bank, Foodland, Tri-County Electric, Southern Shears Salon, Linda’s Cakes, Farm Bureau, Darrell’s Auto Parts, Pretty Quick Auto, Woodard Tire, Co-Op, Minit Mart, G&L Garden Center, Music City Speed & Nostalgia, Hartsville Pharmacy, Piggly Wiggly, Hartsville Alignment, Hartsville Goodyear, the Whosoever Will Men’s Bible Class, WTNK 93.5-FM and Jerry Richmond, Macon Power Sports and SS Motors.
For more information on the car show, call Morton at 615-374-9419 or Sharon Morton at 615-504-5385.
The Cruise-In is being hosted by the Loud-N-Obnoxious Cruzers car club and is open to all cars and clubs. There is also no entry fee, but those bringing vehicles are asked to bring school supplies to be donated. There will be live music, food and snacks for attendees.
Organizers are hoping to make the Cruise-In a monthly event in Hartsville.
“Come out to meet them and give them a big Trousdale County welcome! Local drivers will be here also. Antique, hot rods and new automobiles. If you are proud of it, bring it on to downtown,” said Mark Presley and Bryan King, who are helping to organize the evening event.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
